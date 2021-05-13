30pc more outbound flights allowed from Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday allowed airlines to operate an additional 30 per cent outbound flights for the country in a revised policy.

According to a notification posted on the CAA’s Twitter account, additional flights will ensure passengers are able to travel abroad without any hindrances, while only cargo flights of foreign airlines would be allowed to return to Pakistan.

This is in addition to the 20 per cent quantity of flights that were already allowed by the CAA to operate in Pakistan, the notification stated.

As per the directives issued earlier by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the number of foreign flights operating to Pakistan were reduced to 20 per cent from May 5 to 20, to prevent the import of a mutant strain of the coronavirus.

The CAA asked all airlines to provide their schedule of additional flights to the authority by May 18. The authority said the decision to allow relaxation in restrictions for foreign airlines was taken in view of the declining number of flights for passengers and to avoid passengers from crowding into flights due to their limited availability.