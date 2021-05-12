Woman killed for ‘honour’

SARGODHA: A women was axed to death allegedly by her brother for ‘honour’ in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station. Police said on Tuesday that Umer Daraz of Jabbi Sharif village had suspicion that his married sister Munawara Bibi (32) had illicit relations with his friend. After the altercation over the issue, Umer Daraz allegedly injured his sister by hitting axe. The injured was shifted to the THQ Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was the mother of two children. The police have registered a case against the accused.