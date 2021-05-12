Kite string severely injures young bike rider

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year old motorcyclist was severely injured when a stray kite string ran across his neck in Factory Area on Tuesday. The injured bike rider was identified as Naeem. The victim was passing through Walton Road on a bike when a stray kite string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound.