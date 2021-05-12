close
Wed May 12, 2021
Kite string severely injures young bike rider

LAHORE: A 22-year old motorcyclist was severely injured when a stray kite string ran across his neck in Factory Area on Tuesday. The injured bike rider was identified as Naeem. The victim was passing through Walton Road on a bike when a stray kite string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound.

