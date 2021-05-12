Woman among 2 killed in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A man and a woman were killed and three passers-by sustained injuries in a firing incident in Malkana village in Damadola area in War Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

Locals said that one Wazir Khan allegedly opened fire on Bacha Khan over a water dispute in Malkana village in Damadola area in War Mamond tehsil.

As a result, one Imran Khan and a woman, who was stated to be the wife of Bacha Khan, were killed on the spot.

Three passers-by identified as Fazal Hayan, Zahir Islam and Ameer Khan sustained injuries in the firing. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, for medical treatment. The police have registered a case and started investigation.