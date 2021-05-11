No greater reward than saving human life: Adeeb Rizvi

KARACHI: Renowned physician and founder of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) Dr. Adeeb Rizvi says Allah Almighty had made man his vicegerent on the earth for the human benefit and to help save lives.

“There can be no greater reward than this. These days, Pakistan's largest media group, Jang, Geo and The News International launched a special campaign to highlight the SIUT welfare services and encourage people to support it financially. Through this campaign, it is also being informed that the month of Ramadan is not the same for everyone, if one prays, one takes prayers. In the month of fasting, one is waiting for the Iftar, while one is waiting for the next breath for one's life. Think of this Ramadan for those whose Ramadan is different from yours (people). We must not forget that SIUT has treated 23.6 million patients since 1971. Since 1985, 6350 successful transplants have been performed, including 1214 children. It is the largest dialysis institute in South Asia with 394,000 dialysis patients.

Treatment has been provided to 19,500 patients with cancer of the kidneys, bladder, liver and other organs. SIUT is a medical institution that provides free quality treatment with all its services in a sincere and dignified manner with the motto "Best Treatment for All".

The organization still needs financial support from philanthropists to provide medical services. People can deposit their Zakat and donations to SIUT to save and secure precious human lives and especially to participate more in humanitarian service during the holy month of Ramadan.

Philanthropists can deposit donations by calling 021-111-Donate or 021-111-366-283 for a pick-up call. Bank deposits and couriers can also be used to make donations.

The SIUT mobile app can also be downloaded for more information. Money could be transferred online by visiting www.siut.org.