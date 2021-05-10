Covid infections on a ‘plateau’ of 4,000 daily cases: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday urged Pakistanis not to let their guard down against Covid-19 and continue following precautions ahead of Eid as he said the country’s daily case load had hit a “plateau”.

The President said the people of Pakistan “must be doing something good” that COVID-19 had not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighbouring countries. “We are on a plateau of around 4000 daily cases. Don’t let your guard down. Strictly follow SOPs, in Ramadan/Eid & all smart lockdown policies. Allah will keep you safe,” the President tweeted.

His tweet came as active Covid-19 cases hovered above 81,000 after more than 3,700 more people tested positive for the deadly virus, while the daily fatalities remained high. One-hundred-eighteen patients died in the 24 hours leading to Sunday.

Some 5,416 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 652 of whom were on ventilators. Fifty of the day’s victims died on ventilators. Ventilators occupancy was highest in Gujranwala 79 per cent, Lahore 67 per cent, Multan 67 per cent, and Peshawar 51 per cent. Oxygen beds occupancy, meanwhile, was highest in Multan 63 per cent, Peshawar 54 per cent, Swabi 52 per cent, and Gujranwala 48 per cent. A total of 858,026 cases were detected so far, while 18,915 have died.