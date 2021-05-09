Four fall prey to Covid in Sindh as 911 others test positive

Covid-19 has claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 4,726. In the meantime, 644 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 608 patients was stated to be critical and 52 of them were on ventilators.

In addition to the four deaths during the previous 24 hours, 911 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 13,079 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday in his daily statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province. He added that with 4,726 deaths, the Covid-19 fatality rate remained at 1.6 per cent in Sindh.

Shah explained that the diagnosis of 911 cases through testing of 13,079 samples constituted a 7 per cent current detection rate. So far, a total of 3,752,576 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 291,667 cases were diagnosed, of which 92.4 per cent cases or 269,234 patients had recovered, including 676 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said there were currently 17,707 patients infected by the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 17,063 were in home isolation and 644 at different hospitals.

He added that of the 911 new cases, 588 were detected from Karachi, including 229 from District East, 129 from District South, 94 from District Malir, 81 from District Central, 44 from District Korangi and 11 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 136 new cases, Badin 36, Larkana 29, Ghotki and Shaheed Benazirabad 17 each, Mirpurkhas 12, Jacobabad and Sukkur 10 each, Khairpur nine, Dadu eight, Kashmore and Naushehro Feroz four each, Umerkot three, Kamber-Shahdadkot two, and Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari had one new case each.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent themselves and others from contracting the contagious disease.