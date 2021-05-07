Hot and dry weather predicted for plain areas

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till tomorrow. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country. However, thunderstorm was expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Malam Jabba 12, Mirkhani 09, Drosh, Upper Dir 07, Pattan 05, Balakot, Cherat, Kalam, Takht Bai 03, Kakul, Bannu 02, Chitral, Peshawar 01, Khanpur 12, Bahawalpur (City 04, Airport 02), Hafizabad 02, Hyderabad 10, Jacobabad 04, Sibbi 04, Barkhan, Nokundi 01 and Bagrote 04. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 25.1°C.