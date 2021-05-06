Saudi govt releases new pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad

MAKKAH: The Saudi Arabian government has released new high-resolution pictures of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone of the Holy Ka’aba) taken by the Engineering Studies Department of the Reasah Alharmain through Focus Stack Panorama technology.

According to a Saudi official, the images are up to 49,000 megapixels and it took 50 working hours to process the 1,050 photos. The scared stone is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka’aba from the outside. It is the starting and ending point of the Circumambulation. The official said the Black Stone is a “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high-resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”