Dr Rizvi a ray of hope to kidney patients for 50 years

KARACHI: Leading physician and founder of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) Dr Adeeb Rizvi has been giving hope to needy patients for 50 years.

"When I was not a doctor, we were volunteers. We used to bring patients from the slums around DJ College to the Civil Hospital, but we were not completely satisfied with the arrangements made for them," he told Geo News.

“All these things left an impression on me that no one could be deprived of health facility, education and food just because of color, caste, creed, religious affiliation or financial status.” The volunteering became the reason for Dr Adeeb Rizvi to provide the best healthcare facilities to millions of people. At the SIUT, they consider it their duty to share human suffering and to provide free treatment to people suffering from kidney disease just to please Allah (SWT).

The SIUT, which has provided free treatment to 23.6 million people, has so far transplanted 6,350 patients, including more than 1,000 children. The institute provides free dialysis facility to 394,000 people annually. It gives patients from all over the country the hope of a life without discrimination.

The SIUT was established in 1971 at the Civil Hospital, Karachi, and today it is a leader institute in providing world class medical care. It may be recalled that the SIUT is conducting a special campaign on Pakistan's largest media group Jang, Geo and The News International with the aim of highlighting the organisation's welfare services and encouraging people to support it financially.