Property dispute claims three lives

HARIPUR: A property dispute between the cousins claimed the life of three family members, including two women, in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station, police officials said on Tuesday. They said that there was a property dispute between two cousins over the ownership of a thoroughfare.

According to police, Faizan Khan, son of Mirza Khan of Chapriyan Aamgah village, attempted to stop Safdar Khan from passing a tractor-trolley from the piece of disputed land which led to exchange of harsh arguments between the two.

However, after some time, Faizan allegedly barged into their home and opened fire with an AK 47 assault rifle, injuring Safdar Khan, his mother Sabz Jan Bibi and niece Husna Bibi.

The injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre where doctors pronounced Saeeda Bibi as brought dead. Safdar Khan, his mother Sabz Jan Bibi, and his mother Sabz Jan Bibi also succumbed to bullet injuries late in the night.