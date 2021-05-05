Johnson and Modi agree ‘quantum leap’ in UK-India ties

LONDON: Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have agreed an ambitious framework for future co-operation over the coming decade, Downing Street has said.

Following a virtual meeting between the two leaders, No 10 said the “2030 road map” represented a “quantum leap” in the UK-India relationship. Officials said that the wide-ranging document covered co-operation across health, climate change, education, science and technology, and defence.

It also includes a commitment to an “enhanced trade partnership” paving the way for a full free trade agreement aimed at doubling bilateral trade over the coming decade.

In a statement, Johnson said: “The UK and India share many fundamental values. The UK is one of the oldest democracies, and India is the world’s largest. “We are both committed members of the Commonwealth. And there is a living bridge uniting the people of our countries.

“In the last week the British people have stepped up in their thousands to support our Indian friends during this terrible time in a demonstration of the deep connection between the UK and India.

“This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people.

“The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship.”