Mon May 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2021

Wapda engineers to wear black ribbons in protest from today

LAHORE: Wapda engineers have decided to wear black ribbons in protest from tomorrow (Monday). Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (Reg) has planned protest drive against non-approval of technical allowance and not being given appointment for meeting Wapda chairman for highlighting their issues. They also opposed posting of chief engineer from outside Wapda and called it a shameful act of director labour & welfare.

