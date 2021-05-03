Terror bid foiled, arms cache seized in Kohlu

QUETTA: The Levies Force foiled a terror bid as it seized a large amount of ammunition in a successful operation in the of Kohlu district of Balochistan on Sunday.

Kohlu Deputy Commissioner Imran Bangalzai, alongside Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Mengal in a press conference, said an operation was carried on acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies.

QRF Sibi Zone Risaldar Maj Sher Muhammad Murree carried out a nine-hour long search operation and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition hidden underground at the terrorists’ hideout at Sooraf Nala near Kahan area of Kohlu. According to the deputy commissioner, the weapons would have been used for “sabotage activities” in the area, he said.The recovered ammunition included one MG 3 gun, 500 scale rounds, one mortar gun, one mortar round, 25 rounds of BM-12 missile and 15 RPG-7 rounds.