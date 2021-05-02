Wapda engineers to wear black ribbons in protest from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wapda engineers have decided to wear black ribbons in protest from tomorrow (Monday). Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (Reg) has planned protest drive against non-approval of technical allowance and not being given appointment for meeting Wapda chairman for highlighting their issues. They also opposed posting of chief engineer from outside Wapda and called it a shameful act of director labour & welfare.