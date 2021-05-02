Police claim arresting MQM hitmen

KARACHI: Three suspects, including a worker of a political party’s militant wing, were arrested by the District Malir police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in various serious crimes, including the assassination of a former Liaquatabad Town Nazim.

The arrests were made during separate raids conducted in parts of Malir, including the Ghazi Town and Bakra Piri areas. The arrested suspects were identified as Abdur Rehman, Rahat Gul and Syed Bakhtawar Shah.

According to police, one of them, Rehman, during the initial course of interrogation admitted to his involvement in various cases of target killings, kidnappings and robberies, and stated that he belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-London and he had joined the MQM in 2008 when it had not been divided in the factions of Pakistan and London. The suspect reportedly revealed that he along with the party’s Gulbahar Sector member Aqeel, alias Buddha, played a role during the 2008 general elections in making the victory of the MQM candidate possible.