Imran to spend 27th Ramazan in Madina

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will conduct a three-day visit to the KSA in the coming week, during which he will call on KSA Crown Prince Mohmed bin Salman at the latter’s invitation. Following the official engagements, the prime minister would spend 27th Ramazan at Madina and pay respects to the Holy Prophet (SAW) and offer prayers at Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAW). PM Khan and Crown Prince MBS would hold meetings on bilateral and multilateral issues, especifically the changing regional and global dynamics. The traditionally warm relations between the two countries came under strain on the issue of held Kashmir when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the KSA’s cold shoulder response over New Delhi’s excesses against the Kashmiri Muslims.