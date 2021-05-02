Millers' body deplores govt’s decision over Eid holidays

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association leader Gohar Ejaz has deplored the decision of the government for Eidul Fitr holidays from 10th to 16th May, 2021 which would bring miseries for daily wagers and impact exports.

In a statement he said shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays.

He warned that businesses cannot afford such extended holidays as they will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national exchequer and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports. Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster.

This decision, he added, will end up in the cancellation of orders which will not only result in losses to manufacturers but also to the country. He, instead, suggested announcing Eid holidays from 13-16 May.