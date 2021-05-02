Teenage girl molested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A man has allegedly molested a teenage girl in urban limits of the city, police said here on Saturday.
City police quoted Asif Ali Bangash, a resident of Muhallah Dokana Pandak, as saying that he was busy helping his wife in household chores when his 13-year-old daughter went missing from home at around 9pm Friday night.
He searched for her in the neighbourhood but failed to find any clue of his daughter.