Sun May 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

Teenage girl molested

HARIPUR: A man has allegedly molested a teenage girl in urban limits of the city, police said here on Saturday.

City police quoted Asif Ali Bangash, a resident of Muhallah Dokana Pandak, as saying that he was busy helping his wife in household chores when his 13-year-old daughter went missing from home at around 9pm Friday night.

He searched for her in the neighbourhood but failed to find any clue of his daughter.

