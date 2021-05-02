Zimbabwe 36-0 at lunch after big Pakistan total

By News Desk

HARARE: Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings at lunch on the third day after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact. Pakistan were bowled out for 426 in their first innings in reply to Zimbabwe’s 176.

Pakistan could have dismissed Kasuza on 15 but Imran Butt spilled a sharp chest high catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi, much to the frustration of the bowler.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6 before Fawad Alam became the last man out for 140. Alam, who was 108 not out overnight, hit 20 boundaries in his three minute short of five hour batting. He tried to hit Muzarabani to the leg side but edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva to end a fighting knock. Hasan Ali effectively used the long handle in his 26-ball 30 including two sixes and three boundaries. Muzarabani finished with 4-73 while Donald Tiripano had figures of 3-89.

A day earlier, an incredible fourth Test century by Fawad Alam and opener Imran Butt’s career-best 91 helped Pakistan post an imposing lead over Zimbabwe on day two of the first Test at Harare Sports Club.

The left-handed middle-order batsman was unbeaten on 108 at Stumps as Pakistan converted their overnight 73-run trail into a resounding 198-run lead. Fawad struck 16 fours in his undefeated 155-ball stay at the wicket and stitched 107 runs for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 45 off 106.

Pakistan had resumed their innings at 103 for no loss with Abid Ali and Imran at the crease. Abid became Pakistan’s first wicket to fall as he was dismissed by Tendai Chisoro – 12 runs into the day – after scoring 60 – four more to his overnight score. He crunched 10 boundaries.

That did not deter Imran, who eyed his maiden half-century after being not out on 43 yesterday. The 25-year-old right-handed opener, who made his Test debut earlier this year against South Africa after an impressive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 first-class season, successfully surpassed the 50-run mark for the first time at this level and hit seven fours in his 236-ball vigil.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, the only player from the side which last toured Zimbabwe for Tests in 2013, made 36 from 70 balls and formed a 61-run partnership with Imran. He fell to Donald Tiripano, who turned out to be the star bowler for the hosts with three wickets for 89 runs.

The next wicket stunned the tourists and the cricket world alike as Babar Azam recorded his first first-ball duck in Tests and Pakistan suddenly found themselves three down for 182.