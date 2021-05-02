Government to ensure safer conditions for workers: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure safer and more secure working conditions and social protection for workers.

As the Labour Day was observed around the globe, the prime minister took to Twitter to pay tribute to all the industrial, agricultural and informal economy workers, including those working overseas.

“My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in Covid pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions and social protection for them,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, in a message on May Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that May 01 is the day of workers who demand their legitimate rights from the world, as the working class is the architect of human development and civilization.

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad paid tributes to the valiant workers and labourers in the country and abroad.

In his message, the minister said the incumbent government was making all out efforts for rights of labourers. He said development of country was linked with the welfare of labourers.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz also paid tribute to all the workers and labourers of the world for their contributions to society on the occasion of Labour Day.

In a tweet, the minister said that the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the downtrodden class during the corona pandemic proved that every citizen has an equal right on state.