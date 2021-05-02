Imran Butt disappointed at missing century opportunity

LAHORE: Opener Imran Butt expressed his disappointment at getting out at 91 runs on the second day of the opening Test against Zimbabwe.

In a video interview released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Butt said he was disappointed for falling nine runs short of what would have been his maiden Test century.

“My plan was to stick to the crease as long as I could. I focused on scoring runs on every opportunity. Unfortunately, I got out on 91 and obviously, it was disappointing but I hope to take this confidence into the next game,” he said.

Butt, who scored just 36 runs in his first two Tests, thanked the team management for having confidence in his talent. “From Misbah Bhai to Younis Bhai and Babar, everyone supported me and gave me confidence. I took the confidence here and scored 91 runs,” he said.