Discriminatory policy in allotment of family suites

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has taken notice of media reports in which it was alleged that a discriminatory policy was being pursued in the allotment of 48 family suites complex in Islamabad. The DG NAB Rawalpindi has been directed to submit a preliminary report within a month after reviewing all aspects of the case. The family suites, constructed under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and Works by spending billions of rupees, were for onward allotment to provide accommodation facilities to officers of BS 20, 21 and 22 serving under the federal government.

However, the Ministry of Housing and Works had earlier allegedly relinquished its legal responsibility and handed over the administration to the Establishment Division for allotment of 48 Family Suites Complex, Islamabad, but also did not inform the competent authority about the factual position as well as the purpose of the construction of 48 family suites, which were meant for allotment to officers of all cadres of BS-20 and above.

Later, the Establishment Division, instead of providing accommodation to all service group officers of Grade 20, 21 and 22 stationed in the federal government, preferred only two service group officers for allotment of the family suites by allegedly misusing its authority.

The Establishment Division whose job is to assist the Federal Public Service Commission in promotion of officers as well as postings, transfers of officers allegedly protected the interests of two specific groups as well as discriminating against officers of other groups whose posts like those of two specific groups are located across the country.