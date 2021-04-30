PBC demands judicial panel to probe FIA ex-DG’s disclosures

ISLAMBAD: The Pakistan Bar Council on Thursday demanded a high-powered judicial commission to probe into the disclosures made by former director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon, alleging undue influence of senior state officials to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The demand was made in a resolution unanimously passed by the PBC Executive Committee in a meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Faheem Wali here at the Supreme Court.

The committee expressed its grave concerns over the disclosures made by Bashir Memon. The members demanded a high-powered judicial commission to inquire into the revelations and recommend stern action against the delinquents.

The meeting also supported the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

“This will go a long way in determining the independence of judiciary and rule of law,” the meeting resolved.

The PBC Executive Committee also paid rich tributes to the Supreme Court for standing its ground and dispensing complete justice in the matter.

The committee also demanded that in view of the dubious role played by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar, they must resign from their offices.

Former vice chairmen Abid Saqi and Syed Amjad Shah, and Syed Qalb-e Hassan were specially invited to the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that former DG FIA Bashir Memon in an interview alleged that he was pressured by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The government officials, however, have denied the allegations.

Farogh Naseem in a tweet refuted the “baseless allegations” levelled by Memon. He said he has never discussed any issue regarding Justice Isa with Memon. “Azam Khan, Shahzad Akbar and Memon have never come to my office together,” Farogh Naseem said.

He said Azam Khan has only come to his office once and that too alone only to discuss legal reforms.