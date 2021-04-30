Pak embassy in Saudi extorting money from labourers: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said a high-level inquiry had been ordered against the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia, which used to extort money from labourers and the ambassador was being probed and those responsible will be given an exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis had saved the economy of this country but it was unfortunate to say that our embassies were not treating these hard working people well.

“These are very special people. We can’t give them jobs here, which is why they are forced to work away from their families,” he said.

He was addressing the Roshan Digital Account function here.

Imran Khan wished success to Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat products.

The premier contended that nine million Pakistanis lived outside the country and “if we bring a part of it to the Roshan Digital Account (RDA), this figure could change.”

He noted that the remittances through RDA had crossed dollars 1 billion, which was tip of the iceberg and called for tapping this potential of overseas Pakistanis.

In this connection, he called for benefiting from Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who he said, had vast experience in marketing.

In the past, no efforts were made to increase exports, which resulted in pressure on Pak rupee and forcing to approaching IMF.

The prime minister emphasized that he wanted to send a message to the embassies that their primary responsibility was to take care of the working class living abroad. “It is learned that the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia did not do what it was supposed to do for Pakistani workers.