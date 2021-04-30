Two more coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Two more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

According to the hospital sources, Khurshid Bibi, 50, of Khanewal and Tauqeer Ahmed, 35, of Kasur had tested positive for coronavirus and were under treatment at the hospital where they died. According to the hospital statistics, some 282 coronavirus have been admitted to the hospital.

Reportedly, some 89 beds have been occupied by coronavirus patients out of 95 beds of the hospital and some 74 ventilators have been occupied by coronavirus patients out of 80 ventilators at the hospital.

Some 196 people have tested positive for the virus in Multan division out of 1,667 people and reports of 11,340 people are being awaited. In Multan district some 123 people were tested positive for coronavirus out of 770 people and reports of 5,414 people are being awaited.

Fifteen people have tested positive for the virus in Khanewal out of 80 people and reports of 425 people are being awaited. In Lodhran district 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 185 people and reports of 2,478 people were being awaited. In Vehari district coronavirus tests of 632 people were conducted and reports of 3,023 people were being awaited.