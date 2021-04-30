MoU signed for carrying out research on women workers’ issues

The National Organisation for Working Communities (NOWC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies (CCDS) at the Sindh University, Thatta campus.

According to the MoU, the NOWC will provide internships to its graduate students and provide logistic support for the conducting and publication of academic research on the issues of women workers across the province.

The CCDS will elaborate the field, provide technical academic oversight and engage its internees for the successful conduction of academic research on the proposed issues of women workers at their workplaces in the province by highlighting their situation with strong recommendations for further advocacy and legislation with the Sindh government.

The Sindh University Thatta campus’s pro-vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon, CCDS director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar, Chaman Gul, and Avinash Hari from the NOWC were present at the MoU-signing ceremony.