Neurosurgeon booked in murder case

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur sadr police Wednesday booked a neurosurgeon in a murder case of a gardener of his farm house.

The police registered the murder case against Dr Muhammad Yaseen and four others on charges of killing gardener Rustum Ali.

Muhammad Ashraf, the son of Rustum, told police that Dr Yaseen and his accomplices tortured and killed his father when he demanded his salary and exchanged harsh words with the doctor.

TWO MORE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS DIE: Two more coronavirus patients died at Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to health department statistics, coronavirus related death toll has risen to 176 in the district and 64 more people were tested positive for the virus in Bahawalpur.

According to COVID-19 focal person Dr Muhammad Zakir, 21 COVID-19 patientswere admitted to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi hospital.