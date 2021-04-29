218 shopkeepers held as crackdown continues

PESHAWAR: The joint team of the Pakistan Army, police and district administration during the crackdown arrested 218 shopkeepers, 12 other citizens during the violators of the COVID-19 SOPs.

The administration sealed 41 shops for not observing the coronavirus SOPs. During the crackdown 218 shopkeepers and 127 customers were also arrested for not wearing facemasks.

The shopkeepers who were arrested included 32 butchers, 12 milk shops owners, and 48 grocery store owners. The administration has asked the general public to avoid visiting crowded places and wear facemasks when they had to leave their residences.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police during a joint action sealed 11 marble factories on the Warsak Road on Wednesday. The government had directed the district administration to take action against illegal marble factories in their respective districts. The teams of police and district administration visited Mula Gori and Warsak Road and sealed 11 illegal factories.

The administration said that the factories were sealed for lacking filtration plants which were responsible for water pollution and affecting agricultural produce.