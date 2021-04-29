Two dead, four injured in road accident

HARIPUR: Two passengers were killed and four others injured when a van collided with a truck near Shah Maqsood, police said here on Wednesday.

Personnel of Sera-e-saleh Police Station quoted witnesses as saying that the van (1788) was on way to Abbottabad from Hasanabdal when it collided with a truck (0815) near Shah Maqsood village on GT Road, injuring six passengers critically.

The injured were removed to Trauma Centre Haripur where the doctors pronounced two of them dead. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Pervez and Haider Ali, residents of Abbottabad, while the four injured, Shahbaz, Rafaqat, Sardar Raza and Muhammad Arif, were referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, a man committed suicide in village Panian Wednesday afternoon, police said. The reason behind the suicide was not known immediately police quoted the family as saying.

According to Kotnajibullah police, Sajjad, 20, was in his bedroom and after some time, his family heard a gunshot.

When the family members entered the room, they found Sajjad critically injured and a 30-bore pistol was lying with him. The family took the injured to Trauma Centre but the doctors pronounced him dead there.