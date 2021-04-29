RMU placed first in mono discipline universities in Pakistan

Rawalpindi: The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings has placed Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) the first in mono discipline universities of the country while eighth in poly discipline universities of Pakistan in 2021 Impact Rankings in its third edition.

The Impact Rankings, according to the website, are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). RMU was established in 2017 and in a short span of three-and-a-half-year of its inception, it has been ranked the first among mono discipline medical universities of Pakistan which is certainly a great achievement, said Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Mohammad Umar.

He added that THE Impact Rankings has given 68 per cent score to RMU in SDG for quality education. RMU has become the first public sector university in Pakistan that has started integrated modular curriculum at undergraduate level and started examination in this modern system that was requirement of international education bodies, said Professor Umar.

He added the RMU has also started Competency Based University Residency Program, first time in the country based on ACCME (Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education) guidelines. This programme can be termed as the game-changer in postgraduate education in Pakistan as it is based on international standards of training of medical specialists, he said. The RMU has also initiated Faculty Development Program for training of the university faculty in accordance with international standards, said Professor Umar.