Imran, Gates discuss Covid-19 situation, polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

They exchanged views on the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues and climate change. The premier expressed appreciation for the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, combating COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world. Recalling his recent letter addressed to Gates on climate change, the prime minister apprised Gates about Pakistan’s flagship initiatives, including the 10-billion tree tsunami initiative.

Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and agreed that the world must jointly face this global challenge. While highlighting that food systems are particularly vulnerable to climate change, he emphasised that the global leaders should prioritise investments in agricultural research for adaptation.

He also suggested prime minister to leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for small-holder farmers. While commending the Gates Foundation’s strong advocacy to promote equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the premier underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

Imran and Gates agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan. The prime minister also reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government and efforts were under way to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite COVID-19-related challenges.

The PM affirmed his commitment to strengthening efforts nationwide for achieving a polio-free Pakistan. Pakistan has a robust partnership with the Gates Foundation, including, inter alia, Gates Foundation’s continued support to the Ehsaas Programme, which helps the most vulnerable segment of Pakistan’s population. Both the dignitaries agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.