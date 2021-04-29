PM Khan, Gates discuss joint action on Covid, polio, climate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates, Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Wednesday discussed various matters, including Covid-19 response, polio eradication and climate change, and agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.

In a telephonic conversation, both agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of coronavirus, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, combating Covid-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world. Recalling his recent letter addressed to Gates on climate change, Khan apprised him of Pakistan’s flagship initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Commending the Gates Foundation’s strong advocacy to promote equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery doses to low-income countries.

Khan also reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government, saying efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite Covid-19 related challenges. He affirmed his commitment to strengthening efforts nationwide to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge. Highlighting that food systems were particularly vulnerable to climate change, he emphasised that the global leaders should prioritise investments in agricultural research for adaptation.

Gates also suggested Khan to leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has a robust partnership with the Gates Foundation, including, inter alia, Gates Foundation’s continued support to the Ehsaas Programme.