Pakistan imposes new restrictions amid surge in Covid cases

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government decided on Tuesday to close all tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in and around tourist spots during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, besides all examinations have been postponed until June 15, as the country reported 142 more deaths and 4,487 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

According to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry following a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), inter-city and inter-provincial transport will be closed during Eid holidays, however, locals especially of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be allowed to travel.

The ministry further directed that routes leading to tourist spots will be closed with special focus on Murree, Galliyat, Swat, Kalam, Northern Areas and Sea View beaches.

The Interior Ministry also directed for ensuring timely issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the congregations of last days of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the government was closely monitoring the third wave and it may lock down more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also engaged the armed forces to ensure that SOPs were being followed in locked down areas that had high positivity ratio.

Dr Faisal urged the people to trust the NCOC and provincial government’s decision-making bodies as they had clear picture in front of them about the Covid-19 and they continue to expand the capacity of their healthcare system on day to day basis.

He further said engineers were actively working on making more plants functional for the production of oxygen, adding the diversion from non-essential industries were also being planned and avenues for import from other countries were also being explored.

He said logistics for the transport including the availability of trucks and drivers were also being monitored, while guidelines for using oxygen efficiently were being issued to ensure that there was no wastage.

Dr Faisal said the government was regularly purchasing vaccines despite the global supply issue and Pakistan’s vaccine roll-out was continuing uninterrupted.

He said since March 30, three million purchased vaccines had arrived in the country. “We have signed deals for 30 million doses, including a deal for technology transfer and joint manufacturing with CanSino”.

Dr Faisal said only 1.7 million doses were grants from China. “So we are not dependent solely on grants but we are grateful to our ally China.”

He said the money was not a concern and the government was willing to spend it, however, there was a serious lack of supply all over the world.

“We did not reach out to Covax just because it is willing to provide vaccine doses for free but we pursued Covax in the interest of time as it is the biggest purchaser of vaccines and could provide doses sooner.”

He said vaccination for senior citizens of above 50 years was already underway and from Wednesday citizens of this age group could register themselves for the purpose, while registration for vaccine of citizens above 40 years of age was started from Tuesday. He said due to the corona situation, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity this time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

He said O and A level exams had been cancelled and would now take place in the October-November cycle. However, A2 exams will keep running for those students who want to appear for the purpose of applying to foreign universities.

In a tweet, Mehmood said the decision had been taken to address the “health concerns of students and parents”. “All exams cancelled till June 15 and depending on the spread of the disease may even go further,” he wrote. The decision means that the exams of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 that were due to start at the end of May stand postponed further, Mehmood added.

According to latest NCOC figures, coronavirus claimed 142 lives during the past 24 hours taking the national tally of fatalities to 17,329, while 4,487 new cases were recorded surging the number of positive cases to 804,939.

Among the 142 deaths during the past 24 hours, 127 were under treatment in hospitals and 15 in their respective quarantines or homes. Sixty patients were on ventilators.

Around 699,816 people have so far recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients. So far Punjab has reported 293,468 cases; Sindh, 279,272; KP, 114,661; Balochistan, 21,803; Islamabad, 73,804; Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 16,659 and GB 5,272.