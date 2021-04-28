Court extends Jati Umrah stay order till May 6

LAHORE: A civil court on Tuesday extended till May 6 the stay order in a case related to the ownership of the Jati Umrah residence of the Sharif family.

Civil Court Judge Syed Faheemul Hassan Shah heard a petition moved by Yousaf Abbas, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The court directed the Punjab government again to file its response to the petition.

Yousaf Abbas in his petition has alleged that the government is manoeuvring the ownership record of the land illegally. He implored the court to restrain the government from disturbing the ownership and possession of the petitioner and others.

As per government claims, Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umrah residence is built on a place which was acquired through fraudulent means. A 600-Kanal piece of land, belonging to the Board of Revenue, was transferred to a woman, Waheeda, in 1989.

Later in 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 Kanals from her. On April 13, 2021, the Revenue Department cancelled the transfer of the land, declaring it fraudulent and illegal.