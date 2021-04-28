FIA’s ex-DG claim about Justice Faez case a slander: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has rejected former FIA chief Bashir Memon’s claim about being called to a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and told to make a case against Justice Qazi Isa. The adviser termed the claim “slander”, and directed his lawyers to initiate action against Memon. Memon made the claim while speaking in geo News programme — Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath. Responding to Memon’s claim Shahzad Akbar tweeted: “Just seen absolute rubbish uttered by Bashir Memon on Shahzeb show. He was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on QFI (Qazi Faez Isa) issue, and there was no meeting with law minister and him as he claims. Similarly he was never told to start any case against any specific individual. Only case referred to FIA was of sedition by the fed cabinet. I have instructed lawyers in personal capacity to initiate legal action for his slander.”

Speaking in the programme Tuesday, Memon said the law minister and the adviser wanted him to proceed against Justice Faez Isa on money laundering charges, but he refused because only the Supreme Judicial Council could do that.

Memon said he was called to the PMO where the PM told him he knew he (Memon) was a courageous official and he could do it (make a case). Memon says he didn’t know what case the PM was referring to. Then the PM’s secretary Azam Khan took him to the office of PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar, Memon said.

Memon said it was in Shahzad’s office he learnt the case to made was about Justice Faez Isa, and added he told the two candidly it was not possible. Then Shahzad and Azam took him to Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim’s office where Dr Ashfaque of the FBR was also present, Memon said.

Memon claimed Dr Ashfaque had some data on the basis of which Farogh Nasim insisted that a case against the judge could be made, but he (Memon) told them they could not move against a sitting judge that way. Farogh Nasim disagreed, contending that that FIA and the FBR could cooperate and make a case on the basis of data Dr Ashfaque possessed, Memom added. Farogh Nasim said he would contest the case himself in court, Memon alleged.

Memon claimed he had to “put his foot down”, and told them (Farogh Nasim, Shahzad Akbar, and Azam Khan) that rules about judiciary’s internal matter were quite clear. He made it clear that acting against a judge was beyond the terms of reference (ToRs) of the agency.

Referring to his various official meeting with the PM, Memon claimed the premier also wanted him to go after top PML-N leaders, including the Sharifs.

He said he told the prime minister the FIA needed substance and evidence to proceed against somebody. Then eventually the NAB arrested Nawaz Sharif at PM’s behest, Memon alleged, saying and the prime minister taunted him (Memon): “Look, you couldn’t, but NAB did it in a day.”

Memon alleged the PM idealized the way Saudi crown prince ran his kingdom. Memon said the PM told him: “You keep citing law, but the Saudi authorities do what the crown prince tells them to do. I informed the PM that Saudi Arabia is a kingdom, while Pakistan is a democracy.”

The former FIA chief said, “I told the PM we need complaint and evidence to register an FIR and arrest someone. Then we have to take the case to conviction level in a court of law.”