Stocks bow down to profit-taking in rollover week

Stocks fell on Tuesday as profit-taking followed an institutional cash injection a day earlier, with most of players remaining noncommittal as stricter virus curbs loom large, dealers said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX), suffered a loss of 0.68 percent or 210.73 points to close at 45,292.87 points. Volumes eased to 366 million shares from 409.08 million in the last trading session.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the index witnessed a volatile session, printing an intraday high of 45,937 (up 0.56 percent) and an intra-day low of 45,170 (down 1.12 percent).

Fears of COVID related lockdown came to haunt the market again after the Sindh Government decided to ban intercity transport and close educational institutes while the ongoing futures rollover week also added extra pressure, the brokerage said.

As many as 395 scrips were active of which 188 advanced, 191 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid pressure in selected scrips as investors weighed negative impact of ongoing Covid pandemic on industrials and exports.

Banking and fertiliser scrips outperformed on strong financial results; however, weak global crude oil prices, concerns over surging circular debt, and rupee instability did most of the damage, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 shares index shed 1.15 percent or 217.01 points to close at 18,580.29 points.

An analyst at JS global Capital said a volatile session was witnessed as the benchmark index opened on a positive note to hit a day high of 45,938 points in the initial hours.

However, the psychological barrier of 46,000 triggered profit-taking and the market slid to close in the negative zone, the analyst added.

Major selling activity was witnessed in exploration and production sector where Oil and Gas Development Company declined 4.8 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Limited 4.3 percent, DG Khan Cement 2.0 percent, and Lucky Cement lost 0.9 percent. Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a note said excitement observed a day earlier withered away in Tuesday’s session.

Investor sentiment ebbed low throughout the session with persistent selling in oil and gas marketing, exploration and production, cement, and steel sectors, the brokerage added.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the index fell after rising in the initial trading hours.

“A substantial rise in Covid cases in the country is fanning the fears of a complete lockdown in coming days, which is quite likely and depressing for investors,” the analyst added.

Meanwhile, inflation for April 2021, expected to be in double digits, also triggered selling in cyclicals.

As a result, the market made an intraday high of 45,938 levels (+255 points) and intraday low of 45,170 (-513 points) to close at 45,293 points level (-390 points).

Going forward, analysts expect the market to remain volatile due to the rollover week; therefore, investors are suggested to adopt the ‘sell on strength’ strategy in the ongoing week.

Rafhan Maize, up Rs100 to close at Rs9,899/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs90.50 to close at Rs5,840.5/share, bagged the best gains of the day.

Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs38.01 to close at Rs1,499.99/share, and Shezan International, down Rs26.52 to end at Rs327.14/share suffered worst losses in the day.

Telecard Limited emerged as the most traded stock with 48.15 million shares, followed by Unity Foods with a turnover of 43.44 million shares, and Flying Cement that posted a turnover of 26.59 million shares.