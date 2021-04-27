Proscribed TLP protests: Mufti Muneeb, others likely to be placed on Fourth Schedule

KARACHI: In the aftermath of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests and riots, the authorities are going to include the names of former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief Mufti Muneebur Rehman and others in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

On the directive of the provincial government, District East Police have sought details from the police stations in Karachi East in this regard before sending it to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After credible intelligence information, their names are included in the list as recommended by the Home Department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

Apart from Mufti Muneeb, the names of others such as Haji Rafique Pardesi, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Maulana Rehan, Amjad Noorani, Ali Muhammad Aslam and Aamir Chootani are also being placed in the Fourth Schedule.