Had our government strictly imposed fines on those who didn’t wear a face mask, thousands of lives could have been saved. In Singapore, the UAE, the US and other European countries, people strictly obey rules because they have to pay heavy fines in case they are guilty of any violation. In the US, for example, a car has to stop on a desolate street with a Red Stop sign, usually installed adjacent to a school, even at two in the morning. Any violation involves a fine of $500 along with other penalties. In the UK, even the PM’s car has to stop at the red light.

It’s time the government took strict measures to get people follow SOPs and take other precautionary measures. Our non-serious attitude will result in an uncontrollable crisis.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore