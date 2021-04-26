Eid likely to be on May 14

KARACHI: The holy month of Ramazan is likely to be of 30 days in Pakistan this year, while Eidul Fitr is likely to be on Friday, May 14. According to Professor Javed Iqbal, Head of the Institute of Space Sciences and Technology, Karachi University, the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH will be born on the night between May 11 and 12 at about 12:01pm. The sun will set and the age of the moon will be 19 hours and 31 minutes. The time between sunset and moonset will be only 36 minutes. At sunset, the moon will be about 6.5 degrees from the horizon, so it is very unlikely that the moon will be visible after sunset on the evening of May 12, so there is a strong possibility that the fasting will last 30 days and Eid will be on May 14.