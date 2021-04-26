LDA directed to handover record of private schemes to districts

LAHORE: Punjab Regulation Department has directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to hand over records of private housing societies of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur to local bodies.

A notification in this regard was sent to LDA DG by section officer (Regulation, Punjab) Khawaja Hassan Tabassum here on Saturday. According to the notification, LDA (amendment) Ordinance 2021 (XVIII of 2021) has been promulgated on April 13, 2021 to amend the LDA Act, 1975 (XXX of 1975). Accordingly, jurisdiction of LDA has been confined to Metropolitan area of Lahore as defined under section 9(1) (b) of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019. Hence, the instructions earlier issued vide No SOR (LG) 38-2/2004 dated November 26, 2013 on the subject cited above shall stand withdrawn to the extent of districts of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

“I am further directed to request you to handover all record pertaining to land use and private housing schemes to the concerned local governments,” the letter of the section officer concluded.

Sources in LDA claimed that with the termination of LDA’s jurisdiction from Lahore Division, the private housing schemes in these districts will be free to do whatever they want to.