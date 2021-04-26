Public intrusion ruins greenbelts

Islamabad : Greenbelts, the hallmark of the Islamabad -- The Beautiful -- have started developing rough patches,

mainly due to the increased use by the residents, facing mobility restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is high time for the Environment Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to come into action and start imposing heavy fines on those who have been illegally trespassing upon the facilities and dampening their glow and lustre.

“The landscaping of greenbelts and parks is imperative to enhance the beauty of the city, besides ensuring healthy environment to the residents who have already been battling with a global pandemic,” said Raja Shrafat, a senior Islooiite from Sector G-7 while talking to this agency.

Pointing out the casual upkeep of greenbelts, he said constant use by people had adversely impacted the green-spots of the city, turning into barren areas with their eco-unfriendly behaviours.

He said few people even came with their animals and pets and let them freely graze which was a major reason for deteriorating beauty of the green belts.

It was a sheer violation of the environmental laws and should be dealt with strictly, he added.

Sharafat urged the city authorities to rectify the situation by slapping fines on the violators.

The growth of wild shrubs is also a major issue that gives greenbelts a rough look, he said while calling for regular pruning of the greenbelts to enhance the clean and green environment.

Umar Khan, a capital-based journalist, said “Islamabad was once ranked the second in the list of the world’s most beautiful capitals a half-decade ago, but now It is not as beautiful as it should have been.”

He said Islamabad still ranked atop of other cities of country, but there was a dire need to take remedial steps on war-footing to ensure extensive beautification of the city.

Ajmal Khan, a resident, who especially came to the greenbelt near sector F-6 along with his friends said this was a perfect place to enjoy cool evenings during these days of coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not easy to spend evening time indoors as we live in a very congested locality,” said Yusuf Maseeh from G-6, justifying the use of greenbelt as a recreational spot.

“We are striving to ensure the maintenance of greenbelts across the capital city through flowering and massive plantation,” CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel told this agency on Sunday.

He said trimming of shrubs and grass at the greenbelts and parks, was being done on regular basis. Fines were also being imposed on the violators, he added. He regretted that some citizens lacked civic sense and spoiled the beauty of greenbelts.