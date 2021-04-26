Imran proud of PTI govt’s performance as party turns 25

ISLAMABAD: On the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 25th foundation day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was proud of the government’s performance in its nearly three years in power, as he railed against corruption for contributing to the country’s decline.

In a video message on Sunday, the Prime Minister said PTI was the only political entity in the country’s history to launch a campaign against graft.

“I had studied political science in the university and had played professional cricket in Britain, therefore, I had realised it early on that nations don’t move towards destruction due to a lack of resources or because of bombings or war,” he said. “It is corruption which pushes a country towards decline.”

The Premier said that when people in power resort to corrupt practices, then a nation is destined to decline. He said 25 years ago, he and his friends named the party after the concept of Insaf (justice) because, without justice, corruption cannot be eliminated.

He also said the government will now introduce electronic voting machines for the purpose so no one could doubt election results.

Prime Minister Imran Khan then talked about the PTI government after taking over the country in 2018 and said that the period marked the most difficult struggle of his life.

“No other party had to form a government at a time when the country was going through its worst crisis,” he said, adding that the economy was declining, there were unprecedented debts because of the previous two governments, foreign exchange reserves were empty, and most importantly, the current account deficit of the country stood at $20 billion.

“I am proud of the PTI government’s achievements over the last 2.5 years,” he said while giving details of the improvements Pakistan made on several fronts. “The construction sector in Pakistan is developing at a rapid pace, while we are also making progress in the agricultural sector, large-scale manufacturing industries, and car sales, among others,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He then talked about the 2013 elections and his 26-day Dharna against alleged rigging in the elections to send the message across. “Unfortunately, no action regarding electoral reforms was taken despite our continued protest,” he said. “Since then, we had been determined to introduce a transparent electoral system and my government will now introduce electronic voting machines for the purpose.”

Speaking about the future course of action and wealth creation to further develop the country, Khan said that the government is creating a new city in Sindh and a central business district in Lahore which will add billions to the national exchequer.

The Prime Minister also shed light on several other initiatives of the PTI government, including the construction of dams and the launch of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to tackle climate change.

“The PTI has taken steps to make Pakistan a welfare state — a move which no other government had taken before,” he added.