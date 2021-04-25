Huge fire engulfs electronic appliances factory

LAHORE : A huge fire erupted in an electronics appliances factory on Walton Road in the Factory Area police limits on Saturday morning.

Firefighters of Rescue 1122 also controlled damage through timely response. According to details, the fire incident was reported in the morning. The fire started in the assembly area due to short-circuit.

At that time, at least 150 workers were inside the industrial unit. However, all of them remained safe and they saved their lives after running from there. At least two workers were trapped inside the building. They were rescued after breaking the windowpanes. The fire spread up to an area of over five to six acres. A large number of rescuers took part in the operation. They controlled fire after the operation that continued for at least four hours. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to submit a report to him. A 10-member committee has also been constituted to inquire into the matter. The committee is chaired by additional deputy commissioner (rev). The committee members include chief engineer building central C&W Department, chief engineer TEPA Lahore, chief engineer Metropolitan Planning Lahore, Chief Engineer UD Wing LDA, chief engineer Lesco, district emergency officer Rescue 1122, director Civil Defence, a co-opted member by the committee and a representative from NESPAK. The committee will furnish its fact-finding report and recommendations within 14 days.