Malik urges UN to bring international laws to protect earth from degradation

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and PPP senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik has urged United Nations (UN) to bring international laws to protect the earth from further degradation.

He was delivering an address as chief guest at a Webinar on “Restore Our Earth” on the occasion of Earth Day organised by Youth Council Pakistan, which was attended by a large number of young environmental activists, diplomats, scientists and participants from across the globe.

At the outset, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that Allah Almighty has made mankind superior in all creation and the significance of the earth lies in the fact that Allah placed His superior creatures on the earth, and for him, every kind of food and water come from the earth. He said, “Mankind has the responsibility to ensure safe custody of the environment but we failed to do so.” He said that for him it is not earth day but it is our mother’s day.

He said that Earth Day is a reminder of our responsibility to undertake concerted efforts to protect the earth from further deterioration as caused by the merciless manipulation of the ecosystem and misbalancing forces of nature.

He said, “The theme of ‘Earth Day’ for this year is “Restore Our Earth” which highlights the adverse impacts we have caused to our earth and we need to restore it to its original shape.” He said that the effects of global warming are already bringing harm to human beings, plants, and animals, adding further temperature rise will have devastating impacts.

He said, “In the long run of industrialisation, we have forgotten to protect our mother nature. He questioned if there can be international laws against criminal activities like money laundering, etc. why there can’t be stringent laws for protecting the environment.” He said that United Nations should bring necessary legislation to protect the earth.

He expressed that mother Earth has paid a very high price for our greed for greater prosperity and socio-economic development. He said that the government of Pakistan should devise policies and plans, among others, for disaster management, environmental protection, protection of forests and wildlife, to tackle the rising challenge of environmental degradation.

He emphasised that on Earth Day, let us reaffirm our pledge towards creating a better planet for our future generations and let us show our resolve to work together to ‘Restore our Earth’. He highly appreciated Muhammad Shehzad Khan, Maria Jadoon, Assad Khan, Arsalan Khan, Muntaha Talat, and Suleman of Pakistan Youth Council for organising an impressive event on such important topic “Restore Our Earth”. He said that he is with Youth Council Pakistan and will support in every aspect.