Current crises have totally exposed federal govt: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said on Wednesday that the inept handling of the current crises had totally exposed the federal government of being incapable of following the Constitution and law.

“The government has failed in the administration of maintaining law and order and if the state does not reconsider its often repeated policies than it shall have to answer at the bar of history,” he said while slamming the government for its failure to recent law and order situation. Rabbani calls for national debate, saying that there needs to be a national debate on ‘how such incidents do not occur in the future’. He suggested that that state must abandon its policy of propping up and using groups for political engineering in furthering its political agenda.

He suggested that the institution of Parliament be allowed to play its constitutional role, so all institutions and people look towards it for the solution of their problems.

Raza Rabbani proposed that the National Assembly should amend its Rules to provide for a ‘Public Petition’, as provided for in the Rule 277, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

He said this amendment was brought in August, 2015 and The Rule provides: “(a) Any person may submit a petition to the Chairman containing clear suggestions relating to business before the House, before a concerned Standing Committee or issue of public importance concerning the federal government.

(b) The petition shall be submitted online or by post or by delivery at the Secretariat. (c) Every petition will be allotted a tracking number and update record of each petition shall be maintained by the concerned secretariat.

(d) The petition shall be taken up by the concerned standing committee or brought to the House by the chairman.” Raza Rabbani said the federation stands at the cross roads of history, given the internal fault lines and the failure of the state to deliver to the common man, external agents are prone to playing on them. “If the state does not reconsider its oft repeated policies than it shall have to answer at the bar of history,” he said.