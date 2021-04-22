close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 22, 2021

Four arrested for posing as law-enforcers

National

PESHAWAR: The police arrested four persons on the charges of posing as law-enforcers and demanding money from a resident of Orakzai district.

An official said that one Muhammad Umar complained to the Inqilab Police Station that four persons, who claimed to be government officials, were demanding money from him.

The official said the police, while working out the case, arrested four persons, including Kabir, Wahid, Wajid and Jannat Gul, and lodged a case against them as they were impersonators.

