Four arrested

SIALKOT: Four persons were arrested on the charge of holding illegal weapons and power pilfering here in the district. Police said her on Tuesday that the Civil Lines police signaled a suspect car on Jail Road blockade. During checking, illegal Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets were recovered from the possession of Ansar, Junaid and Muhammad Alam. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases. Meanwhile, the Gepco SDO along with his team and police conducted a raid at Jethikay, tehsil Sambrial, and caught Shah Nawaz for pilfering electricity.