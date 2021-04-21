Woman could face jail for sex offences against boy

LONDON: A woman is facing a possible jail sentence after admitting child sex offences against a 15-year-old boy at a secure training centre.

Ashley Wright, 26, pleaded guilty to abusing a position of trust to incite the child to engage in sexual activity while she was working as a secure care officer at the unit in Buckinghamshire. She also admitted inciting the boy to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual communications with a child.

The four charges relate to a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, between May 13 and December 31 2019. Wright, from Wigston, Leicestershire, entered guilty pleas at a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court last month.

They can be reported after a further charge of engaging in sexual communications with a child was discontinued at Kingston Crown Court.

Wright appeared by video-link, wearing an open-collared striped shirt and dark blazer, speaking to confirm her name and date of birth. She sobbed as she was asked if she admitted the charges at the magistrates’ court, answering: “I do, yeah.” Judge Georgina Kent adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report but warned Wright she could face jail when she is sentenced on June 22.

The judge said: “The ordering of the report is no indication as to outcome. These are very serious offences, and the custody threshold has been crossed.” Wright was granted bail on the conditions she does not contact the victim, does not enter the M25 and has no contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless supervised by another adult.