COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 737 others in Sindh

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 737 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,556 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 14,109 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 737 people, or 5.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,487,616 tests, which have resulted in 273,465 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 8,230 patients across the province are currently infected: 7,818 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 403 at hospitals, while 372 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 are on life support.

He added that 351 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 260,679, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 737 fresh cases of Sindh, 398 (or 54 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 227 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 87 from District South, 57 from District Malir, 17 from District Korangi, eight from District Central and two from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 102 new cases, Shikarpur 58, Larkana 39, Kambar 15, Thatta 13, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehroferoze 12 each, Sujawal 11, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar nine each, Dadu and Jacobabad eight each, Badin and Jamshoro seven each, Tando Muhammad Khan five, Khairpur, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas three each, Sanghar two and Umerkot one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.